SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, down from their prior price target of $74.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SE. Barclays cut their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered SEA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen downgraded SEA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.93.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $56.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SEA has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $206.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. SEA had a negative return on equity of 41.82% and a negative net margin of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that SEA will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SEA by 174.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

