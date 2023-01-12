Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 218,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 137,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $57.50 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $79.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

