Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBBTF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Schibsted ASA from 280.00 to 275.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Shares of SBBTF stock opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

