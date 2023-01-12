Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY stock opened at $48.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.56. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($112.90) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

