Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) to Market Perform

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LBTYA. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Liberty Global Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 93.60% and a return on equity of 23.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 10,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $218,760.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,441 shares of company stock worth $2,559,588 over the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

