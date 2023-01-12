Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 6,100 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.32) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($79.19) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,700 ($81.63) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($91.37) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($95.03) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($95.03) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($70.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($97.71). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

