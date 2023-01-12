Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €29.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($20.22) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($25.81) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($29.03) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of EVK opened at €19.36 ($20.81) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €18.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €19.02. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($28.80) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($35.45).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

