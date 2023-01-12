Saitama Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SAITAMA)

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, Saitama has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Saitama token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saitama has a market capitalization of $54.45 million and $955,112.93 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Saitama

SAITAMA is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 44,812,964,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,741,892,503 tokens. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @wearesaitama and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Saitama is www.saitamatoken.com. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “Saitama (SAITAMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saitama has a current supply of 44,812,964,363 with 38,605,752,722 in circulation. The last known price of Saitama is 0.00115264 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $773,861.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saitamatoken.com/.”

