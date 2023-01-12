Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Plans $0.63 Monthly Dividend

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.632 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $7.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 42.0% annually over the last three years.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SBR stock opened at $87.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.53. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $90.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.06 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.08% and a return on equity of 816.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabine Royalty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 6,062.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

Featured Stories

