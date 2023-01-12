Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $85.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $84.08. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.18.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 87.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,139,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,715,000 after purchasing an additional 836,292 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,124,000 after acquiring an additional 146,492 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

