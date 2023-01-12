Rupert Resources (OTCMKTS:RUPRF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RUPRF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 5,050 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 4,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

RUPRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Rupert Resources from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rupert Resources from C$6.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

