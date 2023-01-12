RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EENEF. Barclays raised shares of RS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RS Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,300.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EENEF opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. RS Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

