Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXY) Shares Up 1.6%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.35. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.08.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical process, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric, pneumatic, and hydraulic actuators.

