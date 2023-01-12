ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $38.00

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and traded as low as $36.72. ROHM shares last traded at $37.01, with a volume of 15,814 shares changing hands.

ROHM Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 4.48.

Get ROHM alerts:

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $976.36 million during the quarter.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. It operates through three segments: ICs, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. The company provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, motor/actuator drivers, interfaces, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.