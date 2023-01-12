Rocket Pool Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5.68 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $28.28 or 0.00149975 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market capitalization of $538.42 million and $5.68 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Rocket Pool Profile

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,042,008 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

