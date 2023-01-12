Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Price Performance

RVSB stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 30.17%. Analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Riverview Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, Director Larry Hoff acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,248.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Riverview Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 411,131 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 34,789 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 382,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

