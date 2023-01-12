RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Trading Down 0.5%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.84. 4,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 16,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverFront Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.