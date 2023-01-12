Reviewing Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quhuo and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Quhuo has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logiq has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quhuo and Logiq’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $631.65 million 0.01 -$24.78 million N/A N/A Logiq $37.35 million 0.51 -$20.13 million ($0.76) -0.53

Logiq has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quhuo.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo N/A N/A N/A Logiq -77.36% -110.67% -89.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Logiq shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies, as well as freight services. In addition, the company engages in the development of computer software and applications; and investment holding activities. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. provides e-commerce solutions in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a Platform-as-a-Service platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web. The company also offers DataLogiq, a digital marketing analytics business unit that offers proprietary data management, audience targeting, and other digital marketing services to enhance an SMB's discovery and branding within the e-commerce landscape. In addition, it offers PayLogiq, an e-wallet for mobile payments; and GoLogiq, a food delivery application. The company was formerly known as Weyland Tech Inc. and changed its name to Logiq, Inc. in September 2020. Logiq, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

