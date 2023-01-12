Reserve Rights Market Cap Hits $148.77 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $148.77 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003178 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00435848 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,805.99 or 0.30784780 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $180.42 or 0.00956631 BTC.
Reserve Rights Token Profile
Reserve Rights launched on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reserve Rights is reserve.org. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Reserve Rights
