Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for STAAR Surgical’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for STAAR Surgical in a report released on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. The consensus estimate for STAAR Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STAA. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $68.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 90.26 and a beta of 1.05.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 51,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,490,601.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,643,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,133,656.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $66,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 660,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,621,000 after purchasing an additional 49,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

