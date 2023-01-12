Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.35.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.