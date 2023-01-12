ReddCoin Trading Up 21.2% Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.06 million and approximately $5,492.78 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.00452824 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00032563 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00018217 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000847 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018854 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

