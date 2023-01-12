Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.78

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and traded as low as $8.75. Red Eléctrica Corporación shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 29,510 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RDEIY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Grupo Santander upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.64 ($20.04) target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €21.00 ($22.58) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Get Red Eléctrica Corporación alerts:

Red Eléctrica Corporación Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Cuts Dividend

About Red Eléctrica Corporación

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

(Get Rating)

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Eléctrica Corporación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.