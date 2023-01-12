Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Director Sells $68,325.65 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $68,325.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,620,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,603,275.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blake Borgeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 27th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $64,416.25.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $79,609.60.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $77,743.75.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Blake Borgeson sold 17,770 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $197,602.40.

NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.71. 1,017,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,904. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of -0.47. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,750,000. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,027 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

