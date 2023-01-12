Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RMBS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Rambus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rambus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.83.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $38.07 on Monday. Rambus has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -165.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,124 shares of company stock worth $4,825,048. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Rambus by 3.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 8.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rambus by 7.7% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

