Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Increased by Analyst

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for American Express in a report released on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for American Express’ current full-year earnings is $9.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.43 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.74.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.
In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in American Express by 409.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. CFO4Life L.P. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Express by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 347 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
