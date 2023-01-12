Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Lifted by Analyst

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Runway Growth Finance in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Runway Growth Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RWAY. Hovde Group boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

RWAY opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $516.28 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.21. Runway Growth Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $27.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.82 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 87.1% during the second quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,144,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 255,383 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 101.5% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 280.3% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.73 per share, with a total value of $75,247.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,192.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 6,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.73 per share, for a total transaction of $75,247.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,192.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R David Spreng purchased 4,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $54,278.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,601.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,104 shares of company stock worth $299,522. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 173.50%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

