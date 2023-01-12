Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $8.93. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $32.86 per share.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GS. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $512.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.36.

NYSE GS opened at $364.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.92. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $404.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

