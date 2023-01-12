Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.93). The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.37) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of VRDN opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.35, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.81. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $36.15.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,009.30% and a negative return on equity of 109.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million.

Insider Activity at Viridian Therapeutics

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $440,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 15,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $440,246.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barrett Katz sold 47,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,672,408.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $94,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $140,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Further Reading

