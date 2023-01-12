PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded PVA TePla from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

PVA TePla Stock Performance

OTC:TPLKF opened at $12.67 on Thursday. PVA TePla has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.91.

PVA TePla Company Profile

PVA TePla AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells systems for the production and refinement of high-tech materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrial Systems division provides structural material technologies for semiconductor, aviation and aerospace, energy technology, and hard metal tools industries; and engages in the vacuum brazing, vacuum heat treatment, and diffusion bonding activities.

