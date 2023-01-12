PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) PT Raised to $56.00 at Citigroup

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PHM. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $49.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

