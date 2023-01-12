PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CFO Sells $18,542.48 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.36, for a total value of $18,542.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,734.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Emily Luisa Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Emily Luisa Hill sold 758 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $31,578.28.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 908,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,591. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.18 million. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTCT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.