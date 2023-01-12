PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter Sells 706 Shares

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 706 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $29,411.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. 871,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,042. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $55.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $217.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. StockNews.com lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,947,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,827,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,707,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.