Proton Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $22.12 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $22.12 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00436514 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,803.21 or 0.30831821 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.00979060 BTC.

About Proton

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,045,784,565 coins and its circulating supply is 13,982,196,768 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars.

