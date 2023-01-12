Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.95.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
