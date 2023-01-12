Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.95.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Profire Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Profire Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFIE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 110,030 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,062,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 39.2% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 184,195 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 721,772 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

