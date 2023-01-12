PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PSMT. TheStreet cut shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank cut shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.13. The company had a trading volume of 155,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $88.30. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $517,880.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,767 shares in the company, valued at $34,001,585.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,474 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in PriceSmart by 251.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth about $116,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 43.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the first quarter worth about $203,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

Further Reading

