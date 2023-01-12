PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.
PriceSmart Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of PSMT stock opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.80. PriceSmart has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PSMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.
