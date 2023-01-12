PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PriceSmart Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.80. PriceSmart has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $88.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

In related news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 2,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $164,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,873,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 8,206 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $517,880.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,001,585.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,421 shares of company stock worth $1,583,474 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

Further Reading

