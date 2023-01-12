PrairieView Partners LLC Acquires 6,902 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 11.2% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $68,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,433. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.69.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
