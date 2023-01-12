PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PREKF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.06. 18,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.