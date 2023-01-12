PLC Ultima Price Hits $530.76 on Top Exchanges (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. During the last week, PLC Ultima has traded 43.3% lower against the US dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for approximately $530.76 or 0.02913319 BTC on exchanges. PLC Ultima has a market cap of $321.46 million and approximately $689,345.82 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima launched on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

