Piper Sandler Trims nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Target Price to $30.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on nCino from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on nCino from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.27.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. nCino has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. nCino had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $117,305.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 12,571 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $363,930.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,840.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,792 shares of company stock valued at $486,128 in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in nCino by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,806,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 733,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,996,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,370 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in nCino by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,774,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,585 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in nCino by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,095,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,602,000 after acquiring an additional 704,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

