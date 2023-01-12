Piper Sandler Trims Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $140.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.00.

BILL opened at $102.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.61. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $262.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,331.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,255,743 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Bill.com by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

