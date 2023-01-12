Piper Sandler Increases Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $230.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $224.61 on Tuesday. Chubb has a twelve month low of $173.78 and a twelve month high of $230.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 12,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.37, for a total value of $2,668,753.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,807,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 1,212.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Chubb by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

