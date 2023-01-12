Piper Sandler Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $184.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $184.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Workday from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.58.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $163.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.23. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $261.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 1,491 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $241,139.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,145,437.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,755 shares of company stock valued at $23,180,137 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.