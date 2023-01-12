Piper Sandler Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $145.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Crocs Trading Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ CROX opened at $122.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $136.81.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,209,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares in the company, valued at $27,209,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,939 shares of company stock worth $5,863,350. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,247,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $401,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,482 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Crocs by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,717,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,455 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 403,754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after acquiring an additional 288,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after acquiring an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

