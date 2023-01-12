Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,828 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,828 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $105.66 on Thursday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

