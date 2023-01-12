Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 147.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,825 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.9 %

AA opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.62%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

