Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 2,248 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $712,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $160.01 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.47 and a 200-day moving average of $152.41.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,787 shares of company stock worth $29,433,497 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.