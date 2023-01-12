Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $166.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.99. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $182.85.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

