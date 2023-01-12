Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

PNE stock opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.71. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$566.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

