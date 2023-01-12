Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.011 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.
Pine Cliff Energy Price Performance
PNE stock opened at C$1.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.71. Pine Cliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$566.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Bloom Energy Powers Up After an Upgrade, is it Worth the Risk?
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.